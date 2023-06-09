Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥FBI DOC EXPLOSIVE - BURISMA PAID JOE & HUNTER $10 MILLION IN BRIBES - while Vice President 🔥 - June 8, 2023
67 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Jesse Watters discusses Fox News Digital's exclusive report alleging a Burisma executive paid Joe and Hunter $10 million in bribes on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.' on Fox News.

This was reported to the FBI by a confidential source back in June 2020.

📝 "The head of Burisma expected to obtain oil rights in the United States and cooperation with an American oil company," a source told Fox News.

Bribes in the amount of $5 million each was received by both Bidens: Joe, and his son Hunter.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket