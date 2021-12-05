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Terrifying Moment Kids DEMAND a Drunk School Bus Driver Pull Over Caught on cam
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282 views • December 05, 2021
Source and Description from VIDMAX
56 Year old, Almond NY native, Martha Thompson, is now sitting behind bars after kids on her bus demanded she pull over and let them out after they could tell she was obviously drunk driving.
Thompson, 56, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and to 37 counts of reckless endangerment - one for each student on the bus - on Nov. 2, and was also fined $1,000 in Allegany County Court.
56 Year old, Almond NY native, Martha Thompson, is now sitting behind bars after kids on her bus demanded she pull over and let them out after they could tell she was obviously drunk driving.
Thompson, 56, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and to 37 counts of reckless endangerment - one for each student on the bus - on Nov. 2, and was also fined $1,000 in Allegany County Court.
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