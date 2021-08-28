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New Anonymous: “Everyone Should Be Prepared” – I’m Not Supposed to Show You This
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442 views • August 28, 2021
New Anonymous: “Everyone Should Be Prepared” – I’m Not Supposed to Show You This
"Everyone Should Be Prepared" - Watch Within the Next 48 hrs
https://youtu.be/31mth-ECSqM
In this video it is said, this generation is the last free generation. People don’t understand how the internet works. Everyone should be prepared, every inch of the planet is monitored and censorship is enforced. It’s not about technology, it’s about control. Edward Snowden says they are able to take control of your phone and spy on you 24/7.
This is a Motivational and educational video which will give you different perspective about many things, You will listen to incredible advice that is very important. Check it out!
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2021/08/new-anonymous-everyone-should-be-prepared-im-not-supposed-to-show-you-this-2523451.html
"Everyone Should Be Prepared" - Watch Within the Next 48 hrs
https://youtu.be/31mth-ECSqM
In this video it is said, this generation is the last free generation. People don’t understand how the internet works. Everyone should be prepared, every inch of the planet is monitored and censorship is enforced. It’s not about technology, it’s about control. Edward Snowden says they are able to take control of your phone and spy on you 24/7.
This is a Motivational and educational video which will give you different perspective about many things, You will listen to incredible advice that is very important. Check it out!
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2021/08/new-anonymous-everyone-should-be-prepared-im-not-supposed-to-show-you-this-2523451.html
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