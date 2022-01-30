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Priests are treated 'like caged dogs': Vermont priest threatened by Vax-pushing bishop defends resistance
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80 views • January 30, 2022
John-Henry Westen show.
John-Henry speaks with Father Peter Williams of the Diocese of Burlington (Vermont), whose opposition to getting the abortion-tainted COVID vaccine has him facing a potential suspension or forced resignation, in addition to hostility from his own family.
Mirrored by https://rumble.com/vthngx-jhw-show-fr-peter.html
John-Henry speaks with Father Peter Williams of the Diocese of Burlington (Vermont), whose opposition to getting the abortion-tainted COVID vaccine has him facing a potential suspension or forced resignation, in addition to hostility from his own family.
Mirrored by https://rumble.com/vthngx-jhw-show-fr-peter.html
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