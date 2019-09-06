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Possible Timeline for the Grand Solar Minimum -- 9/4/2019 -- BE PREPARED -- MUST LISTEN
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983 views • September 06, 2019
Paul Martin and Dave Hodges interview guest David Dubyne (OilSeedCrops.org) on September 4, 2019, covering the grand Eddy Solar Minimum (400-year cycle), including some possible TIMELINES:
2021: "the great awakening" will happen (people realizing what is going on).
2023: 5g rolled out.
2024: "our society will be ripped to shreds and there won't be any food."
Food to be distributed by social credits?
---------------------------------
Commentary: Interesting that the second solar eclipse that “X’s out” America is in 2024. Also, does this help explain the deagel.com 2025 population estimate for America at 99 million?
Deagel 2025: http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx
---------------------------------
Synchs up with Bible prophecies:
For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be FAMINES, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. (Matt 24:7)
For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be FAMINES and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows. (Mark 13:8)
And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and FAMINES, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven. (Luke 21:11)
And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine. (Rev 6:6)
Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and FAMINE; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her. (Rev 18:8)
In this land of deception, we ought to bring everything back to the only real truth there is: The Holy Bible. This does not mean that the above timeline is correct, just that “famine” is also prophesied by Jesus himself in these last days. We are commanded to “watch” (Mark 13:37), so this is just another head’s up.
----------------------
Time is running out on humanity. Be sure you are saved, and not just think you are (the Bible states clearly that few are actually born again):
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
------------------------- Interview Links/Sources:
David Dubyne: http://www.oilseedcrops.org/
HIS BOOK: http://www.oilseedcrops.org/climate-revolutionbook/
Adapt 2030 at youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MyanmarLiving/videos
Paul Martin: http://revolutionradio.org/2019/09/05/the-open-forum-2019-09-04-weds-dave-hodges-paul-martin/
Dave Hodges: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/
Podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/the-open-forum/the-open-forum-2019-9-4
2021: "the great awakening" will happen (people realizing what is going on).
2023: 5g rolled out.
2024: "our society will be ripped to shreds and there won't be any food."
Food to be distributed by social credits?
---------------------------------
Commentary: Interesting that the second solar eclipse that “X’s out” America is in 2024. Also, does this help explain the deagel.com 2025 population estimate for America at 99 million?
Deagel 2025: http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx
---------------------------------
Synchs up with Bible prophecies:
For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be FAMINES, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. (Matt 24:7)
For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be FAMINES and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows. (Mark 13:8)
And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and FAMINES, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven. (Luke 21:11)
And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine. (Rev 6:6)
Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and FAMINE; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her. (Rev 18:8)
In this land of deception, we ought to bring everything back to the only real truth there is: The Holy Bible. This does not mean that the above timeline is correct, just that “famine” is also prophesied by Jesus himself in these last days. We are commanded to “watch” (Mark 13:37), so this is just another head’s up.
----------------------
Time is running out on humanity. Be sure you are saved, and not just think you are (the Bible states clearly that few are actually born again):
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
------------------------- Interview Links/Sources:
David Dubyne: http://www.oilseedcrops.org/
HIS BOOK: http://www.oilseedcrops.org/climate-revolutionbook/
Adapt 2030 at youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MyanmarLiving/videos
Paul Martin: http://revolutionradio.org/2019/09/05/the-open-forum-2019-09-04-weds-dave-hodges-paul-martin/
Dave Hodges: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/
Podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/the-open-forum/the-open-forum-2019-9-4
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