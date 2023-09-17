GLENN BECK | How Is It ‘EXTREME’ to STOP The Reckless Spending of YOUR Money?!

How Is It ‘EXTREME’ to STOP The Reckless Spending of YOUR Money?!





Real median household income just had its worst decline since 2010 — and the true numbers are much worse than the government is suggesting. But instead of curbing spending to fix inflation, the Biden administration wants Congress to continue spending at its current levels to avoid a government shutdown. And some in the media are branding the House Freedom Caucus and other conservative groups as "extremists" and "terrorists" for demanding LESS spending. Glenn defines "extremist" and "terrorist" and explains why continuing this reckless government spending (which added $2 TRILLION to our national debt) will only hurt American families MORE.





