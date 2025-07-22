BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump posts video of President Obama being arrested
What you need to do is not inform, but prepare.
What you need to do is not inform, but prepare.
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • 22 hours ago

President Trump posts video showing President Obama getting

トランプ大統領がオバマ大統領が逮捕される動画を投稿。

https://x.com/hideki_5QAJF/status/1947073364386021576?t=-TcEa_lF2-gKzTji46MVFw&s=03



https://x.com/LeadingReport/status/1947081255146713331?t=UDROvLlrCyfFPtSWtkuSmQ&s=03



Whoa… look what President Trump just posted.

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1947075656967176203?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1947075656967176203%7Ctwgr%5E01ce370db3a4923bc565245d8f5fc87277cdfb7e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnote.com%2Fkei_hiro0725%2Fn%2Fn6ab8ad469f34




彼らは逮捕に向けて動いている。

https://x.com/TotalWorld1/status/1946745647291609174?t=3b44w6QxK0ja4-5zzuD6Cw&s=03


https://t.me/LadyQNews/3571


https://x.com/GenFlynn/status/1947348209229074690



Gen. Flynn Calls on The Department of Justice to Confiscate Barack Obama’s Passport.

https://x.com/ExxAlerts/status/1946729590879113241




「オバマを逮捕」が現在トレンド入り、オバマ政権がトランプの2016年選挙勝利を妨害しようとした陰謀を暴露する情報報告書の機密解除を受けて。

https://x.com/LeadingReport/status/1946600311797227599



https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1946714573199057079?t=X3ut66q6STR8E17-5CXfTg&s=06



♯Black Swan Obama Game Over


Keywords
obamaeasebs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy