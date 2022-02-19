Former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo: CCP Regime Has No Right to The Glory of Olympics

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In an interview with Fox on February 8, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made it clear that the United States should not send athletes to participate in the Olympics hosted by a regime that committed genocide, and the CCP regime has no right to the glory of these games. Xi Jinping wants to use the Winter Olympics as a propaganda tool to show this world that the west is declining and how great the China is, also whitewash his regime to cover up the genocide in Xinjiang and human rights abuses in China.
In addition, Pompeo further noted that the CCP not only collected digital footprint of athletes but also their DNA and stored in PLA database. Therefore, he called for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which ironically will be held in a human rights-free regime.