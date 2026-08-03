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She Almost Didn't Survive Depression. Now She's Warning Canada About MAiD | Lia Milousis
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
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Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) has expanded dramatically in Canada over the past decade. Now, unless Parliament acts, eligibility is set to expand again in 2027 to include people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.


In this important conversation, we speak with human rights lawyer Lia Milousis, who not only explains how Canada arrived at this moment legally but also shares her own powerful testimony of surviving depression and suicide attempts.


Together we discuss why hope matters, what Parliament is now being urged to do, and why every Canadian should understand what's at stake.


Key moments in this episode:


• How Canada arrived at the proposed 2027 MAiD expansion for mental illness


• Leah Milousis shares why she believes she would not be alive today if MAiD had been available during her battle with depression


• What Canadians can do now as Parliament considers the future of MAiD expansion

Scripture


"I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live."— Deuteronomy 30:19


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#Canada #MAiD #MentalHealth #ChooseLife #Hope #DepressionRecovery #SuicidePrevention #Faith #Christian #HumanRights #liamilousis #FayteneTV #ProLife #MentalHealthAwareness #CanadaNews #Parliament #PublicPolicy #LifeMatters


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christianprolifeparliamentfaithcanadahopementalhealthmaidhumanrightschooselifementalhealthawarenessfaytenetvcanadanewsdepressionrecoverypublicpolicysuicidepreventionliamilousislifematters
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