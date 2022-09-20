Cult Versus Culture

The political right thinks that they'll 'own the libs' by pointing out their contradictions. What they don't understand is that contradictions only matter when the end-goal is truth. When the end-goal is power, contradictions are irrelevant. In fact, they point the way toward the powerful. Why? It is easiest to determine who the powerful are in a society by seeing for whom double-standards are made. Double standards are, needless to say, contradictions: affronts to equality before the law--and, unfortunately, hallmarks of power.
