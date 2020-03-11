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CONORAVIRUS - CDC IS WARNING 10 DAYS UNTIL COLLAPSE OF USA HEALTHCARE SYSTEM - from Full Spectrum Survival Website (A Mirrored Video)
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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114 views • March 11, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com

URGENT ABOUT PANDEMICS LIKE CONORAVIRUS. Please read and study Amightywind Prophecies 39, 52, 62, 69, 74, 84, 99, 106, 115 they all go in detail about the serious of this massive genocide that is coming. Over and over again, YAH Says it is that Pandemics like Conoravirus are manmade as YAH always warns HIS true holy prophets beforehand. Also here is a link to some of these Prophecy Excerpts of Prophecy 62, 84, 99, 115 https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html#fh5co-content
Also Amightywind Ministry has an entire webpage devoted to vital information about the Conoravirus Outbreak Pandemic
https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html

please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8

***

Below from Full Spectrum Survival Website - a mirrored video
SHARE THIS VIDEO! https://youtu.be/lbPdtU7govU
SOURCE LINKS IN THE FIRST PINNED COMMENT!
- CDC WARNING ALL CITIZENS TO GET ENOUGH FOOD AND MEDICINE TO LAST 3 WEEKS IN QUARANTINE
- DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY WARNING THAT WE HAVE 10 DAYS TO A COLLAPSE OF THE US HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IF THINGS ARE NOT DONE TO SLOW THE SPREAD OF THIS DISEASE.
- MODELING SHOWS THE USA IS ONLY 11.5 DAYS BEHIND ITALY AND THAT HOSPITALS WILL BE UNABLE TO COPE WITH THE NUMBER OF NEW INFECTIONS.
- WALMART OFFERS PAID LEAVE FOR INFECTIONS
- STORES START LIMITING YOUR ABILITY TO PURCHASE IN BULK
- BE READY TO CARE FOR OTHERS.
- *CORRECTION:1/3 CUP BLEACH TO 1 GALLON OF WATER
JOIN US ON PATREON SO WE CAN SEND YOU OUT BIO THREAT SURVIVAL CARDS IN THE MAIL. We are dedicating the entire month of March and April's mail out survival cards to Biological preparedness. Join us to get monthly survival cards in the mail from us to your home! https://www.patreon.com/fullspectrumsurvival - WE ARE ONLY HERE HELPING OTHERS BECAUSE OF PEOPLE LIKE YOU AND WE WANT TO GIVE BACK!
You Will Get :
* Waterproof Physical Survival Cards sent to you in the mail every single month! *At the $10 level
* Exclusive Content
*Community
* and more!!!!

As always, we appreciate your views and comments, please subscribe and send us mail if you have any questions!
Keywords
foodpandemicdepopulationapocalypsestarvationwater purificationplagueshungeremergenciesyahs deliverancesurvivals skillsprepping for disasterrationing
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