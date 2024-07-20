Reviewing My Gardening Endeavors

This Video is a review of my gardening endeavours over the last few years. Looking back I made a complete mess of the start of it as I panicked, I thought I had to get into it and get it all up and running. But of course I was a few years too early and nothing's happened since then And now I have got raised beds here and there and gardens scattered all over the place. And now I'm actually redoing the beds and the gardens to make them a lot more productive and all they are producing are weeds and some hardy view vegetables like Silverbeet.

