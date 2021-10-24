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What you need to know about Prayers TODAY
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30 views • October 24, 2021
In this video, we give you an introduction to what prayers are and how prayers are a very important part of being a disciple or a follower of Christ. We also introduce to you that prayers have substance and properties that are not being taught to you in your churches.
For more information on this subject:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/prayers/
For more information on this subject:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/prayers/
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