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Fake News Industrial Complex | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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38 views • November 09, 2020
Support Hoaxed Now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1494748038/hoaxed/description
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3742/fake-news-industrial-complex-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3742-fake-news-industrial-complex-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux

Fake news starts wars, creates economic depressions, and ruins lives. Yet who his holding the fake news media accountable? Someone needs to tell the story about fake news: Mike Cernovich, the producer of Silenced, is bringing you Hoaxed: The Media's War on Truth.

Hoaxed will take the viewer on a full-throttle visual plunge into the history and future of fake news, uncovering their techniques, unveiling their agenda, chronicling the rise of the New Media, and showing you how to fight back against their lies.

Mike Cernovich is a lawyer, filmmaker and the bestselling author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms” and “MAGA Mindset: How to Make You and America Great Again.” Cernovich is also the producer of the film documentary “Silenced. Our War On Free Speech” and the upcoming film “Hoaxed: The Media's War on Truth” which you can help fund and support right now at hoaxedmovie.com.

Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Read Mike on Medium: https://medium.com/@Cernovich
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Follow Mike on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/DangerAndPlay
Order Gorilla Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Order MAGA Mindset: http://www.fdrurl.com/MAGA

Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy