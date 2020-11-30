BRIEN FOERSTER ~ Secret Ancient Civilisations [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]

Fascinating, eye-opening and dynamic AGE OF TRUTH TV interview with american author, explorer, adventurer and researcherBRIEN FOERSTER, who has been called a real-life INDIANA JONES.Brien Foerster has traveled all over the world and explored more than 90 countries researching and uncovering secret and hidden truths about ancient civilisations on Earth. He has written 23 in-depth books (as pr. 2017) on ancient history and mysteries - with an often alternative angle, than what official history teaches us.- ARE WE BEING TOLD THE TRUTH ABOUT WORLD HISTORY?- IS THE OFFICIAL STORY ABOUT HISTORY AND ANCIENT CIVILISATIONS THE TRUTH, OR ARE WE BEING LIED TO?- IS THERE AN ALIEN CONNECTION?- WHO BUILD THE EGYPTIAN PYRAMIDS?- IS ATLANTIS AND LEMURIA (MU) REAL?- DID ANCIENT CIVILIATIONS HAVE HIGHLY ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY?- WHAT PART DOES SECRET SOCIETIES AND ELITE GROUPS PLAY IN COVERING UP THE TRUTH ABOUT HUMAN HISTORY?- ELONGATED SKULLS, CRYSTAL SKULLS - were they human?- THE INCA CIVILISATION IN PERU, EASTER ISLAND, STONEHENGE, ANCIENT SUMERIA, THE GREEK CIVILISATION, ANCIENT EGYPT and much more...In this 60 minutes AGE OF TRUTH TV interview from 2013, presenter Lucas Alexander has a dynamic conversation and exchange with Brien Foerster, with a look at some ancient artifacts and an in-depth talk about Foersters amazing and fascinating lifelong research.The interview was filmed on 22 September 2013 at the Open Mind Conference Audonicon in Skanderborg, Denmark.BRIEN FOERSTER: "Secret Ancient Civilisations"Interview by AOT TV presenter:Lucas AlexanderCinematographer:Lauge Felix BlackCamera & TechniciansErik Hansen-HansenMike Kirkeby PedersenSpecial Thanks: Brien Foerster, Open Mind Conference Denmark.© AGE OF TRUTH TV 2013 - ℗ 2017PLEASE WATCH (Invite people to watch) LIKE AND SHARE :-) :-)Age Of Truth TV: We thank you, our viewers for your great support :-)_______________________________BRIEN FOERSTER BIOGRAPHY:Brien Foerster was born in the US, but moved to the west coast of Canada as a child, where he became immediately fascinated by the Native traditions of people such as the Haida. He learned to carve totem poles, canoes, masks and other ceremonial things from master Native carvers, and became a professional sculptor at age 26, basically dropping his career as a marine biologist.The Inca were the largest civilization in the pre-Colombian Americas and are attributed to have created some of the finest megalithic structures ever produced on earth. However, oral traditions and scientific evidence are shedding light on the reality that up to three more technologically advanced cultures preceded the Inca, and that some of the finest stone works date back more than 10,000 years.Modern engineers are baffled by how these structures were made, and have to speculate that long ago vibrational high technology must have existed. Also, the presence of people with elongated skulls are found wherever the megalithic structures exist. This presentation will discuss the inter-related nature of the magnificent stone structures of ancient Peru and Bolivia, and those that created them in the very distant past._________________________