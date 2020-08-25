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Your Girlfriend May Be Insane!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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10 views • August 25, 2020
Stefan Molyneux takes listener questions and discusses critiques of capitalism, free market sustainability and the irrationality of cities, pursuing your dreams can be dangerous, settling for a damaged romantic partner, bad behavior is a choice, getting off psych drugs, creating a productive work environment, and liberal hypocrisy.

0:22 - Free Market Sustainability and the Irrationality of Cities
17:23 - Pursuing your dreams and why that may be dangerous
35:05 - Trapped in an Unhealthy Relationship
1:09:54 - Bad Behavior is a Choice
1:23:00 - Getting Off Psych Drugs
1:33:19 - Creating a Productive Work Environment
1:49:52 - More Liberal Hypocrisy

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy