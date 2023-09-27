Swedish Skies 27/09/23 Synthetic "Clouds"

Six thirty am. There's a sunrise out there somewhere, but we aren't getting to see it. There's a good, blue, clear sky, ditto.



The skies above us were seeded overnight. I know this because I'm an insomniac, I hear the planes fly overhead and soon afterwards, go out and see the very fine "mist" fall to the soil. Then I wait. And when morning comes, we get *this*. If any Swede is watching this and believes this is normal, I have no words for you.



Thank you for watching my very short videos. Please like and share if you wish. Also, take a look at the link below which is a petition for Sweden to exit the WHO. If you aren't aware of what the WHO has incoming for the world, can I suggest a little research of the Global Pandemic Treaty and the changes made my the UN to the International Health Regulations regarding our basic Human Rights, which amount to the deletion of same?



