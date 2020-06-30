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Gilead releases highly anticipated pricing for Coronavirus Remdesivir treatment
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5 views • June 30, 2020
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel comments on Gilead Sciences' pricing coronavirus Remdesivir drug at $390 per vial and discusses concern for spiking cases in the U.S.
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