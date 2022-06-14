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Kent Evans Encourages Dads to Embrace Fatherhood and Disciple Their Children
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13 views • June 14, 2022

A father’s number one mission is to disciple his children in the faith, says Kent Evans, the Executive Director of Manhood Journey Ministry. Kent launched his fatherhood-centered ministry in 2010, leaving behind a full-time corporate job and opting instead to equip dads to embrace Biblical fatherhood. “Satan hates dads,” Kent shares. “You’re in a spiritual battle. If you have a marriage or you are a dad, Satan wants to take you down.” Kent stresses the importance of a father’s role in the family, as well as some startling statistics about children who grow up without a dad. For example, 63 percent of teen suicides are kids who are raised in a fatherless home. The Bible tells us that fathers need to be the spiritual heads of their households. We cannot outsource discipleship!



TAKEAWAYS


90 percent of homeless and runaway children come from fatherless households


20 to 25 million kids are growing up in the U.S. with no dad present


Kent received valuable advice from a senior pastor that his family was his first ministry


Sign up for the Project: Manhood retreat, where dads and their sons can connect and deepen their relationship (August 5-6)



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Project Manhood Weekend Retreat: https://bit.ly/38DyRjG

Project Manhood Registration: https://bit.ly/3G2lPZi

Fatherless Statistics: https://bit.ly/381c6Gj

Bring Your Hammer Book: https://amzn.to/3mEsO1Z

 Book Trailer: https://vimeo.com/680138213

Changing Global Religious Landscape: https://pewrsr.ch/3wAGU90


🔗 CONNECT WITH MANHOOD JOURNEY

Website: https://manhoodjourney.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/manhoodjourney

Podcast: https://manhoodjourney.org/podcast/


🔗 CONNECT WITH FATHER ON PURPOSE

Podcast: https://spoti.fi/3Pwevtr


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

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Keywords
fatherministrymanhoodfatherhoodtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showkent evansdecipleship
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