Kent Evans Encourages Dads to Embrace Fatherhood and Disciple Their Children

A father’s number one mission is to disciple his children in the faith, says Kent Evans, the Executive Director of Manhood Journey Ministry. Kent launched his fatherhood-centered ministry in 2010, leaving behind a full-time corporate job and opting instead to equip dads to embrace Biblical fatherhood. “Satan hates dads,” Kent shares. “You’re in a spiritual battle. If you have a marriage or you are a dad, Satan wants to take you down.” Kent stresses the importance of a father’s role in the family, as well as some startling statistics about children who grow up without a dad. For example, 63 percent of teen suicides are kids who are raised in a fatherless home. The Bible tells us that fathers need to be the spiritual heads of their households. We cannot outsource discipleship!









TAKEAWAYS





90 percent of homeless and runaway children come from fatherless households





20 to 25 million kids are growing up in the U.S. with no dad present





Kent received valuable advice from a senior pastor that his family was his first ministry





Sign up for the Project: Manhood retreat, where dads and their sons can connect and deepen their relationship (August 5-6)









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Fatherless Statistics: https://bit.ly/381c6Gj

Bring Your Hammer Book: https://amzn.to/3mEsO1Z

Book Trailer: https://vimeo.com/680138213

Changing Global Religious Landscape: https://pewrsr.ch/3wAGU90





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