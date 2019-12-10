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The merging of Luciferianism and Christianity and how they deceive you.
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303 views • December 10, 2019
The true name of the son of Yahweh is Yahushua messiah, not Jesus Christ. These Luciferian "Music Ministers" of the devil lead their congregation (Audience / fans) into spiritual opposition to Yahweh and the true Gospel of Yahushua messiah.
They teach that Lucifer is God, and Jesus Christ is his son. Their job is to get people to believe their Luciferian teachings are the true Gospel and way to salvation. They are merging main stream Christianity with Lucifers doctrine of feelings over Yahushua's sacrifice and Gospel truths.
They teach that Lucifer is God, and Jesus Christ is his son. Their job is to get people to believe their Luciferian teachings are the true Gospel and way to salvation. They are merging main stream Christianity with Lucifers doctrine of feelings over Yahushua's sacrifice and Gospel truths.
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