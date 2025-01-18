💥 Ukrainian sources report damage to the Louvre business center in Kiev - Sewage & Water, part 2

92 views • 3 months ago

Danish pilot and F-16 fighter jet instructor Jepp Hansen was killed during a missile strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces training center in Krivoy Rog.

Added more details about a video I posted yesterday, with that video link if missed:

The street began to flood with shit and water.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.