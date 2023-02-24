Florida County to vote on banning Covid Jab.

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Oh wow.
Florida county votes to ban Covid jabs.
Florida county votes to ban Covid jabs.
They also have a health alert there with the jabs https://www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2023/02/20230215-updated-health-alert.pr.html
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