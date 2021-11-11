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PFIZER CEO: MRNA "GENE EDITING" VACCINES CAN "CURE" PEOPLE BORN WITH A "MISTAKE" IN THEIR DNA
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164 views • November 11, 2021
Pfizer's CEO, Albert Bourla, was interviewed today by Frederick Kemp of The Atlantic Council, as they prepare to award Bourla with a "Distinguished Leadership Award" tomorrow, November, 10, 2021.
In this interview, Frederick Kemp asked him what other medical products Pfizer was working on that incorporated mRNA technology, since in his view the mRNA COVID-19 shots had been so "successful."
In his reply, Bourla mentioned future cancer drugs, but then also stated that mRNA vaccines could be used with people who are "born with a mistake in their DNA."
He also clearly refers to mRNA vaccines as "gene editing."
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pfizer-ceo-calls-mrna-technology-gene-editing-and-wants-to-use-the-technology-to-cure-people-born-with-a-mistake-in-their-dna-code/
In this interview, Frederick Kemp asked him what other medical products Pfizer was working on that incorporated mRNA technology, since in his view the mRNA COVID-19 shots had been so "successful."
In his reply, Bourla mentioned future cancer drugs, but then also stated that mRNA vaccines could be used with people who are "born with a mistake in their DNA."
He also clearly refers to mRNA vaccines as "gene editing."
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pfizer-ceo-calls-mrna-technology-gene-editing-and-wants-to-use-the-technology-to-cure-people-born-with-a-mistake-in-their-dna-code/
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