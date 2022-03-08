© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hydroxychloroquine vs Remdesivir, Doctor Jason Lakatos Speaks Out
Follow
0
Share
Report
75 views • March 08, 2022
In this episode of Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman, Dr. Jason Lakatos, a top-of-the-line physician who is board certified in internal medicine, speaks out about his experience in Florida hospitals treating COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, and Zinc. Despite the vastly improved and life-saving results, hospital administrators attempted to block him from giving Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin to patients. The administrators instead pushed Remdesivir, which worsened conditions and even hastened the death of patients.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.