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The Hard Fork, Part Eighteen
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50 views • January 13, 2021
Some practical suggestions for preparing to live in “interesting” times. Note: I meant PHYS (Sprott Gold Trust). Don’t know how I managed to mangle the ticker that bad.
https://youtu.be/xcsn6rQVZz0 Beware of the Disinformation Campaign | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch Day 68
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/xcsn6rQVZz0 Beware of the Disinformation Campaign | Give Him 15: Daily Prayer with Dutch Day 68
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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