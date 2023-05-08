DEATH KNELL OF THE PAVLOVIAN BELL

THE GLOBO SCRUTINY-FREE PICNIC IS OVER
EXCERPT PUBLICATION 1969
Club of Rome founder Aurelio Peccei in "The Chasm Ahead"
https://archive.org/details/chasmahead0000pecc/page/162/mode/2up?q=control&view=theaterLondon 1969
Hat tip to - SCIENCE IS FOR SALE - BITCHUTE CHANNEL
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hfrgjdmN8MJn/
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.