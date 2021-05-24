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Hyperinflation For The Dollar? | David Quintieri
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61 views • May 24, 2021
David Quintieri of http://TheMoneyGPS.com forecasts that the Federal Reserve is going to hyper-inflate the U.S. dollar. Because the U.S. dollar is the world's reserve currency, this extreme inflation will impact the whole world. Stay tuned to hear David's perspective on which asset classes are the best hedge against a U.S. dollar crisis. This interview is hosted by Elijah K. Johnson.
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0:00 Intro
1:12 Repo crisis
3:21 Hyperinflation?
4:38 Dollar devaluation timeline
6:11 Rush out of Dollars
8:52 Preparing for inflation
11:19 Bitcoin sell-off
16:13 Commodities undervalued
17:49 Gold & silver undervalued
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Buy SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel! Call us: 1-888-81-LIBERTY
Or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Learn more about the precious metal manipulation debate: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS4xGV0GacRYnWK9Eei4-a42gqyLncwqg
0:00 Intro
1:12 Repo crisis
3:21 Hyperinflation?
4:38 Dollar devaluation timeline
6:11 Rush out of Dollars
8:52 Preparing for inflation
11:19 Bitcoin sell-off
16:13 Commodities undervalued
17:49 Gold & silver undervalued
==================================
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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