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LIVE: Stop The Steal Holds Arizona State Capitol Protest 12/19/20
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77 views • December 19, 2020
(PHOENIX, AZ) -- LIVE: Stop The Steal Arizona State Capitol Protest 12/19/20 Live Stream courtesy of RSBN
farming,masfaith3,Leah and Michelle,Real Money Gold and Silver coins,crypto death,fiat scam,News Commentary,European News,PHOENIX,AZ,State Capitol Protest,Stop The Steal,RSBN,12/19/20,ALI ALEXANDER,Kellie Ward,MARK LAMB,Andy Biggs,Anthony Kern,Paul Gosar,Mark Finchem,Michael Coudrey,Adel Belgaied

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxcyrXF7dlJHvnl0wBWXhw?view_as=subscriber
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.

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