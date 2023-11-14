Russia Successfully Tests Shtil-1 - Shipborne Multi-Channel Defense Missile System

The Russian military reported that it had successfully test-launched the Shtil-1, a self-propelled ship-borne multi-channel missile developed by Russia. This shipborne multi-channel defense missile system is equipped with 9M317E and 9M317ME surface-to-air missiles. The Shtil-1 shipborne multi-channel medium-range air defense missile system is designed to provide comprehensive collective protection of naval groups and convoys of ships, as well as individual protection of transport ships from attacks by anti-ship missiles, aircraft, helicopters, boats and ships.

