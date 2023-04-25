Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Government Frontmen & Fake Fighters: Musk & Kennedy
Streamed live 4/24/2023
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Government Frontmen & Fake Fighters: Musk & Kennedy Full Video: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-gov... In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Candidate for U.S. President, will provide a systems analysis of the true nature of Elon Musk & Robert F. Kennedy Jr. whose role it is to mislead working people into thinking they are "fighting for them" when in fact they serve to advance Government's end-run around the First Amendment and invasion of our Medical Freedom, Musk & Kennedy, respectively. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
