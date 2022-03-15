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General Wesley Clark "We're going to take-out 7 countries in 5 years." March 2007
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37 views • March 15, 2022
General Wesley Clark "We're going to take-out 7 countries in 5 years."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Knt3rKTqCk - March 2007
Transcript: https://www.democracynow.org/2007/3/2/gen_wesley_clark_weighs_presidential_bidhttps://archive.org/details/dn2007-0302_vid
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
General Wesley Clark "We're going to take-out 7 countries in 5 years." March 2007
General Wesley Clark, We are going to take-out 7 countries in 5 years, March 2007
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Knt3rKTqCk - March 2007
Transcript: https://www.democracynow.org/2007/3/2/gen_wesley_clark_weighs_presidential_bidhttps://archive.org/details/dn2007-0302_vid
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
General Wesley Clark "We're going to take-out 7 countries in 5 years." March 2007
General Wesley Clark, We are going to take-out 7 countries in 5 years, March 2007
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