Violency By Design: How Democrats Fuled America's Unrest

In this powerful special report, Violence By Design, JD Williams and David Paxton pull back the curtain on the unrest shaking America. This is not random chaos. This is not accidental. It is the result of deliberate choices, reckless words, and destructive policies that have divided our nation and pushed it toward collapse.

Across four fully developed segments, they trace the chain reaction: how incendiary rhetoric from political leaders and cultural voices set the nation ablaze, how those words ignited riots that destroyed communities, how political violence has taken aim at churches, courts, and everyday citizens, and how it all points to a nation under divine judgment.

Drawing from Scripture, history, and current headlines, this episode exposes the design behind the disorder. You’ll hear how lawlessness in the streets mirrors prophetic warnings, how political double standards erode justice, and why America’s division is not only political but profoundly spiritual.

This broadcast is not filtered through the lens of mainstream media. Instead focused on truth, bold, unflinching, and anchored in a Biblical worldview. Violence By Design challenges listeners to recognize the unrest for what it really is: not the voice of the unheard, but the agenda of those who profit from division. And it calls the Church to stand as watchmen, to sound the alarm, and to cling to the only hope that remains. Repentance, revival, and Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace.

JD Williams and David Paxton are both members of the Evangelical Press Association, committed to advancing excellence in Christian journalism, and are recognized voices with KRRB Revelation Radio, reaching audiences both locally and nationally. JD Williams is also a proud member of the American Association of Christian Counselors. Together they underscore their dedication to truth, integrity, and Biblical guidance in all areas of ministry and media.

Prepare yourself for a hard-hitting, eye-opening, and an unapologetically truthful broadcast. This is Violence By Design.

For more information, visit https://www.lastchristian.net