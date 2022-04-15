American History, Sovereign, Civil War, Crown Corporation, Khazarian Mafia & the Vatican (2of2)

Learn why you are not getting sufficient minerals from your food or vitamins:Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @Life long historian Bobby Graves, rejoins the program to discuss true American History that he has uncovered through hours and hours of research. He shares his knowledge, which is significantly different than your history books, about the Civil War, the Crown, and the link between the Khazarian Mafia and the Vatican. We also discuss your right as a sovereign and what that means. This is the second show in my series with Bobby Graves. Be sure to watch all of them to get a deep lesson in history that you won't find elsewhere. Learn more about your state assembly at. Learn about your state financials atSolutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.See exclusives and more on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/SubscribeSupport this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atMUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.