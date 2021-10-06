© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AxeTruth 10/04 Manic Monday Chopping Block - Cyber Hacked My A$$
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 06, 2021
The next Psyop by the corrupt Social media company Facebook went down today , after they planted a "whistleblower" just so they can make new rules to censor the TRUTH ...
1. the Tesla can be operated by the IPHONE, the user think this is bad ass.... it is until its hacked someone can steal your over price electric car.
2. "We Want Trump" march POCs marching in DC , Facebook took this down supsended the account that posted it..
Massa Biden snatches 30 billion dollars funds back from HBCUs
3. Lynn Woods anyone not fighting to fix 2020 is a COMMUNIST, calls out the truth about 911 , & he talks about the fake inauguration that was pre-recorded
4. Chants from crowd says fuck Joe Biden at NASCAR event & MSM says the crowd was saying "Lets Go Brandon"
5. Tennessee college football game chants fuck Joe Biden
6. Hundreds of Afghan refugees coming to Charlotte need place to live
7. Vaccine Passport is pathway to social credit score which they already implemented in communist china
8. Hassan Kwait citizen speaking fact on vaccine mandate and body autonomy
9. Lindsey Graham is a RINO pushing this vaccine, gets an ear full against the vaccine from the crowd he was speaking too
10. James O'keef Project Veritas exposes Pfizer Scientists- ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies Are Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination
11. Old video going viral of Lisa Bonet On Donahue speaking about the dangers of Vaccinations in the 90s
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. the Tesla can be operated by the IPHONE, the user think this is bad ass.... it is until its hacked someone can steal your over price electric car.
2. "We Want Trump" march POCs marching in DC , Facebook took this down supsended the account that posted it..
Massa Biden snatches 30 billion dollars funds back from HBCUs
3. Lynn Woods anyone not fighting to fix 2020 is a COMMUNIST, calls out the truth about 911 , & he talks about the fake inauguration that was pre-recorded
4. Chants from crowd says fuck Joe Biden at NASCAR event & MSM says the crowd was saying "Lets Go Brandon"
5. Tennessee college football game chants fuck Joe Biden
6. Hundreds of Afghan refugees coming to Charlotte need place to live
7. Vaccine Passport is pathway to social credit score which they already implemented in communist china
8. Hassan Kwait citizen speaking fact on vaccine mandate and body autonomy
9. Lindsey Graham is a RINO pushing this vaccine, gets an ear full against the vaccine from the crowd he was speaking too
10. James O'keef Project Veritas exposes Pfizer Scientists- ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies Are Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination
11. Old video going viral of Lisa Bonet On Donahue speaking about the dangers of Vaccinations in the 90s
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.