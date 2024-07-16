The 2nd Trumpet Asteroid- Late 2024?

The asteroid of the Second Trumpet could impact in late 2024, based on all the information I have pieced together. Be warned, if you live on the East Coast of the USA, or South America.





www.usbibleprophecy.com

The title of the book has been changed.





www.michaelfortner.com





NOW published!

https://www.amazon.com/Last-Great-Spiritual-Conflict-Pentecostals-ebook/dp/B0CWVLD7W3/





My Author page on Amazon: href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Michael-D.-Fortner/author/B005EO79M4?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=christigoogle"





https://www.amazon.com/Editing-God-Textual-Criticism-Analyzed-ebook/dp/B07LCYT5NV

https://www.amazon.com/BABYLON-FINAL-ANTICHRIST-Prophecy-Revealed/dp/B0CQ2WQ934/