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Lyrics:
The Shepherd is calling
his sheep home tonight.
If you hear his voice,
then follow him into the light.
The Shepherd is looking
for all his lost sheep.
If you know that you are one
there is no mountain too steep.
And if you ran away,
please don't stay.
He still wants you in the fold.
This is a brand new day.
Come what may.
He still loves you young or old.
The Shepherd is calling
his sheep home tonight.
If you know that you are one of them,
then run to his side.