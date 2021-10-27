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Congress members use ivermectin-based multidrug treatment
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135 views • October 27, 2021
Congress members use ivermectin-based multidrug treatment protocols while health bureaucrats ban hospitals and pharmacies from treating ordinary citizens.
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#EarlyTreatmentSavesLives #CrimesAgainstHumanity
https://rumble.com/vo8bi8-joe-rogan-says-dr.-pierre-kory-treated-200-members-of-congress-with-ivermec.html
@KanekoaTheGreat
Please download this video and help spread it across social media.
Tag large accounts that you think will help share it.
#EarlyTreatmentSavesLives #CrimesAgainstHumanity
https://rumble.com/vo8bi8-joe-rogan-says-dr.-pierre-kory-treated-200-members-of-congress-with-ivermec.html
@KanekoaTheGreat
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