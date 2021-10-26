© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Does Clay Clark Do for Living? | Celebrating the 200%+ Growth of TheHubGym.com
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • October 26, 2021
What Does Clay Clark Do for Living? | Celebrating the 200%+ Growth of TheHubGym.com
Josiah Wiens shares about the 200%+ growth of TheHubGym.com and who is and who is not an ideal coaching client for Clay Clark.
Schedule Your Free Consultation Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Learn More About Attending Clay Clark's EPIC 2-Day Interactive Business Growth Conferences Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com
Examples of Clay Clark Best-Practice Clients / Success Stories:
https://revitalizemedicalspa.com/
https://hardwareonthesquare.com/
https://www.valleycad.com/
https://spurrell.ca/
https://thehubgym.com/
Step 1 - Determine Your Goals
Step 2 - Determine How Many Hours Your Are Willing to Work
Step 3 - Determine Your Unique Value Proposition
Step 4 - Improve the Brand
Step 5 - Create a 3-Legged Marketing Stool
Step 6 - Create a Sales Conversion System
Step 7 - Determine Your Numbers:
Determine Your Customer Acquisition Cost
Determine Your Profit Per Customer
Step 8 - Create Repeatable Systems
Step 9 - Learn How to Become an Effective Manager
Step 10 - Create a Sustainable Schedule That You Love and Enjoy
Step 11 - Determine Who Is and Isn’t an Ideal and Likely Buyer
Step 11 - Document Your Systems
Step 12 - Nail It and It Scale It
Josiah Wiens shares about the 200%+ growth of TheHubGym.com and who is and who is not an ideal coaching client for Clay Clark.
Schedule Your Free Consultation Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Learn More About Attending Clay Clark's EPIC 2-Day Interactive Business Growth Conferences Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com
Examples of Clay Clark Best-Practice Clients / Success Stories:
https://revitalizemedicalspa.com/
https://hardwareonthesquare.com/
https://www.valleycad.com/
https://spurrell.ca/
https://thehubgym.com/
Step 1 - Determine Your Goals
Step 2 - Determine How Many Hours Your Are Willing to Work
Step 3 - Determine Your Unique Value Proposition
Step 4 - Improve the Brand
Step 5 - Create a 3-Legged Marketing Stool
Step 6 - Create a Sales Conversion System
Step 7 - Determine Your Numbers:
Determine Your Customer Acquisition Cost
Determine Your Profit Per Customer
Step 8 - Create Repeatable Systems
Step 9 - Learn How to Become an Effective Manager
Step 10 - Create a Sustainable Schedule That You Love and Enjoy
Step 11 - Determine Who Is and Isn’t an Ideal and Likely Buyer
Step 11 - Document Your Systems
Step 12 - Nail It and It Scale It
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.