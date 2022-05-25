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David Martin shows evidence that money pox has been planned since 2003
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306 views • May 25, 2022
Guilty: Dustin Aaron Moskovitz, Mr Luc Debruyne, Dr. Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, Dr. Chris Ellias, Dr. George Gan, Sam Nunn, Dr. Michael Ryan, Dr. Joy St. John, Mr. Izumi Nakamitsu, Dr Elisabeth Leiss, Dr Margaret A. Hamburg.
Mr. Arnaud Bernaert, Dr. Beth Cameron, Ms. Angela Kane, Dr. Emily Leproust, Dr. Margaret (Peggy) A. Hamburg, Dr. Petra Wicklandt, Dr. Ernest J. Monix, Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, Jaime M. Yassif, Ph.D., Kevin P. O'Prey, Christopher R. Isaac, M. Sc., nti.org
Made prediction of moneypox pandemic of starting May 10, 2022 in 2006
Mr. Arnaud Bernaert, Dr. Beth Cameron, Ms. Angela Kane, Dr. Emily Leproust, Dr. Margaret (Peggy) A. Hamburg, Dr. Petra Wicklandt, Dr. Ernest J. Monix, Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, Jaime M. Yassif, Ph.D., Kevin P. O'Prey, Christopher R. Isaac, M. Sc., nti.org
Made prediction of moneypox pandemic of starting May 10, 2022 in 2006
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