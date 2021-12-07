Day 6 Maxwell Trial: Some Link Her to McCann Disappearance in 2007?

DarylLawsonLive.com



Gen 4:10 And he said, What hast thou done? the voice of thy brother's blood crieth unto me from the ground.



Psa 106:34 Israel failed to destroy the nations in the land, as the LORD had commanded them.

Psa 106:35 Instead, they mingled among the pagans and adopted their evil customs.

Psa 106:36 They worshiped their idols, which led to their downfall.

Psa 106:37 They even sacrificed their sons and their daughters to the demons.

Psa 106:38 They shed innocent blood, the blood of their sons and daughters. By sacrificing them to the idols of Canaan, they polluted the land with murder.

Psa 106:39 They defiled themselves by their evil deeds, and their love of idols was adultery in the LORD's sight.

Psa 106:40 That is why the LORD's anger burned against His people, and He abhorred His own special possession.

Psa 106:41 He handed them over to pagan nations, and they were ruled by those who hated them.



Mat 18:6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

Mat_18:10 Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.



Mar_9:42 And whosoever shall offend one of these little ones that believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were cast into the sea.

Luk_17:2 It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.