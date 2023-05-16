Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
May 16, 2023
Social Security Payments my be interrupted if US Defaults on Debts by June 1. This means that millions of American’s benefits will be disrupted. We are looking at a huge Stock Market crash and a sudden recession. In other news, Trump urges the GOP to let this catastrophic debt default happen, if Dems don’t accept cuts. Make sure you are prepared brothers and sisters. Ask the Lord today what exactly it is you need to do and do that today!
00:00 - Social Security Payments Interrupted
08:08 - Trump urges to let Debt Default Happen
11:04 - Tornado cancels Trump’s Rally
13:40 – Mudslide
16:41 - $32 Billion Budget Deficit
17:54 - Economic Collapse
21:05 - Death of the Dollar
25:23 - Joseph’s Kitchen
30:06 - Watchmen’s Conference
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2o33i2-stock-market-crash-in-two-weeks-05162023.html
