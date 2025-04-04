4/3/25 TRUMP SEIZES 4th TURNING! Z_entz/Autopen! Bo_sberg's TSO EnTRAPment! #Liberation!

4/3/25 President Trump Commandeers the 4th Turning, destroying Globalism for Humanity with a brilliantly executed Geo-Economic About-Face! Jeff Zientz, Biden's 2nd Chief of Staff, the likely "Auto-pen" criminal. Judge no-oath Boasberg set an intentional "contempt" trap for the Trump Admin. with deportation TSO, planned in advance, with aims to prosecute Trump. And much More! Keep the Prayer Wave vigorously going! We, the People, are on the Advance/Winning the battle vs. Cartel Babylon! We Are FREE!





Trump fires several NSC officials over Signal Op/DS loyalties after Loomer advises at WH:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/oops-dana-bashs-nasty-reporting-laura-loomer-nsc/





Biden's Autopen was Jeff Zientz, Chief of Staff 2023-2035:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeff_Zients





Native Irish Nationalist Organizing Events in Dublin & Athlone:

https://www.1215tribes.com/





GO HERE FOR FURTHER LINKS: https://rumble.com/v6rmh1n-4325.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





" L " explains why LGB oppose TQPlus ~ great listen:

https://x.com/mslisterssis/status/1906271725836517588





Naomi Wolf on Importing illegal immigrants into Western Cultures:

https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/president-trumps-new-york-essay-read#media-ed3f0419-62ef-427a-8880-f4b33075c260





David Martin on the WHO and the Medical Criminal Cartel:

https://x.com/6MarcianoBLVCK9/status/1904280357668790367





Listen to "The Blessing"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





