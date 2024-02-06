Create New Account
Pass it THEN read it! Senate unveils 370-page Border Bill with $60B to Ukraine and $20B to Border.
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Published 18 hours ago

"Senate Border Bill | McConnell and Schumer introduce 370-page Borden Bill with $60B to Ukraine, $14B to Israel, and $20B to border, prohibits ""Remain in Mexico,"" allows 5k migrants per day (1.8M per year); gives Senators ONE DAY to read | Republican Senators are FOR censorship if it pertains to anti-Israel content | Middle East conflict moving quickly toward WWIII as Iran declares RED LINE | Trumps hints at Tim Scott for VP pick | Mainstream media turns on Trump | Canada halts government-mandated murder of ""useless eaters"" | What is ""Medicide""? | Tucker in Moscow | Globalists want to ban gardening because ""climate change"" | Insane 90s video of E. Jean Carroll resurfaces | Ignore T-Swift


