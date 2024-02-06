Pass it THEN read it! Senate unveils 370-page Border Bill with $60B to Ukraine and $20B to Border.

"Senate Border Bill | McConnell and Schumer introduce 370-page Borden Bill with $60B to Ukraine, $14B to Israel, and $20B to border, prohibits ""Remain in Mexico,"" allows 5k migrants per day (1.8M per year); gives Senators ONE DAY to read | Republican Senators are FOR censorship if it pertains to anti-Israel content | Middle East conflict moving quickly toward WWIII as Iran declares RED LINE | Trumps hints at Tim Scott for VP pick | Mainstream media turns on Trump | Canada halts government-mandated murder of ""useless eaters"" | What is ""Medicide""? | Tucker in Moscow | Globalists want to ban gardening because ""climate change"" | Insane 90s video of E. Jean Carroll resurfaces | Ignore T-Swift
Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer
Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/
The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer
Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com
Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com
Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -
https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer
Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.