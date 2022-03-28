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METALLIC CONTAMINATION(S) FOUND IN MRNA COVID-19 ”VACCINES” (PRELIMINARY REPORT / REVIEW)
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189 views • March 28, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
METALLIC CONTAMINATION(S) found in VECTOR & mRNA COVID-19 ”vaccines”
(Preliminary Report / Review) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBOn4AQiV8Qc/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
(REPORT PDF) https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/VaccineAnalysisReport.pdf
(VERSION) https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Sammlung-Ergebnisse-AG-Impfstoffe-Expertenrat:7
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
'Anon' Preliminary Report published via Doctors 4 Covid Ethics;
Introduced here by Tim Truth @ https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/metallic-vax-contamination:b
================
(20/03/2022) Investigation of metallic contaminations found in vector mRNA-based COVID-19 ”vaccines” [Preliminary Results] The author of this report is a very experienced and credentialed academic expert, who however for the time being prefers to remain anonymous. He and his team have found that three of the four gene-based COVID-19 “vaccines” are contaminated with an abundance of metallic particles. The contaminations alone are reason enough to halt the manufacture of these “vaccines.”
https://doctors4covidethics.org/investigation-of-metallic-contaminations-found-in-vector-and-mrna-based-covid-19-vaccines-preliminary-results/
================
"A set of analytic methods has been applied during the last three months including:
- Conventional Optical Microscopy (OM)
- Dark Field Optical Microscopy (DFM)
- Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)
- Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)
- Total Reflective X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (TXRF)
- TOF Mass Spectrometry (TOF-MS)
- Small scale contaminations (ppm) by metals have been verified by SEM/EDX, probably below MAK limits
- Global elemental analysis likely to correspond with datasheet specifications (some small details open)
- Crystallization phenomenons partly caused by chloride and acetate salts
- Microscopic Platelets most probably caused by Cholesterol Crystals
- Nanolipid Stability caused by homogeneous PEG coatings (smaller median number of PEG chains)
- Nanolipid Instability by inhomogeneous PEG coatings reduces overall mRNA/Spike protein damage
- Reduced mRNA/Spike protein corresponds with ineffective vaccination"
================
PFIZER Vaccine MICROSCOPE PHOTOS Release by Dr. John B (More STRANGE OBJECTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lR1DgnL2v30Y/
CHROMIUM / IRON / METAL 'VAX' CONTAMINANTS (Dr. John B. Review #03) Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rzriqgMO2uby/
(tangentopolis feat. Dr. John B) DEEP SERUM (PFIZER GRINGATCHO DEMENTO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xgqGjZMWSjvl/
COVID COMPLICITS [WITH THE SECRET COVENANT]
Useful IDIOTS, Conniving KOMPATRIOTS & DEMONS of the SOS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VAwjyuYBaSn3/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION [MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS]
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/ [SHARE]
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY (Dr. Marcelo Dignani)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
IDENTIFICATION of MICROTECHNOLOGY in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik VACCINE VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/ [SHARE]
================
GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS found in CHIROMAS (FLU) Injection VIAL (Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lorJNiI2MG58/
GRAPHENE-like STRUCTURES (But NO MICRO-TECH) in CHIROMAS 2022 FLU INJECTION
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/L1QUnE7FS481/
================
GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016) CELLULAR RESPONSES to GO NANOSHEETS
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
METALLIC CONTAMINATION(S) found in VECTOR & mRNA COVID-19 ”vaccines”
(Preliminary Report / Review) https://www.bitchute.com/video/LBOn4AQiV8Qc/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
(REPORT PDF) https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/VaccineAnalysisReport.pdf
(VERSION) https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Sammlung-Ergebnisse-AG-Impfstoffe-Expertenrat:7
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
'Anon' Preliminary Report published via Doctors 4 Covid Ethics;
Introduced here by Tim Truth @ https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/metallic-vax-contamination:b
================
(20/03/2022) Investigation of metallic contaminations found in vector mRNA-based COVID-19 ”vaccines” [Preliminary Results] The author of this report is a very experienced and credentialed academic expert, who however for the time being prefers to remain anonymous. He and his team have found that three of the four gene-based COVID-19 “vaccines” are contaminated with an abundance of metallic particles. The contaminations alone are reason enough to halt the manufacture of these “vaccines.”
https://doctors4covidethics.org/investigation-of-metallic-contaminations-found-in-vector-and-mrna-based-covid-19-vaccines-preliminary-results/
================
"A set of analytic methods has been applied during the last three months including:
- Conventional Optical Microscopy (OM)
- Dark Field Optical Microscopy (DFM)
- Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)
- Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)
- Total Reflective X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy (TXRF)
- TOF Mass Spectrometry (TOF-MS)
- Small scale contaminations (ppm) by metals have been verified by SEM/EDX, probably below MAK limits
- Global elemental analysis likely to correspond with datasheet specifications (some small details open)
- Crystallization phenomenons partly caused by chloride and acetate salts
- Microscopic Platelets most probably caused by Cholesterol Crystals
- Nanolipid Stability caused by homogeneous PEG coatings (smaller median number of PEG chains)
- Nanolipid Instability by inhomogeneous PEG coatings reduces overall mRNA/Spike protein damage
- Reduced mRNA/Spike protein corresponds with ineffective vaccination"
================
PFIZER Vaccine MICROSCOPE PHOTOS Release by Dr. John B (More STRANGE OBJECTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lR1DgnL2v30Y/
CHROMIUM / IRON / METAL 'VAX' CONTAMINANTS (Dr. John B. Review #03) Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rzriqgMO2uby/
(tangentopolis feat. Dr. John B) DEEP SERUM (PFIZER GRINGATCHO DEMENTO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xgqGjZMWSjvl/
COVID COMPLICITS [WITH THE SECRET COVENANT]
Useful IDIOTS, Conniving KOMPATRIOTS & DEMONS of the SOS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VAwjyuYBaSn3/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION [MICROSCOPE ANALYSIS]
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/ [SHARE]
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA [La QuintaColumna / La Bitácora / Comments] 28 Jan 2022 / https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/ [SHARE]
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY (Dr. Marcelo Dignani)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
IDENTIFICATION of MICROTECHNOLOGY in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik VACCINE VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/ [SHARE]
================
GRAPHENE-OXIDE & UNKNOWN MOVING ELEMENTS found in CHIROMAS (FLU) Injection VIAL (Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lorJNiI2MG58/
GRAPHENE-like STRUCTURES (But NO MICRO-TECH) in CHIROMAS 2022 FLU INJECTION
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/L1QUnE7FS481/
================
GRAPHENE TOXICITY: (CLINAM, 2016) CELLULAR RESPONSES to GO NANOSHEETS
(Dr. Sandra Vranic) https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6onz4XYVbhb/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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