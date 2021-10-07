© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Behavioral Management to Assist in Managing Mood and Anxiety Issues with Mood Therapy with Samina Ahmed
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 07, 2021
Why can giving mood support in serious medical situations make a significant difference? By providing support to patients, it may lead to more long-lasting treatment success.
Listen in to learn:
How a behavioral psychologist helps during medical crises
Why more treatment centers do not have embedded mental health support
How the field can be innovated from the inside
Samina Ahmed, an Assistant Professor at the CWRU School of Medicine, shares her work assisting patients in finding mental peace and clarity while facing challenging situations.
Since many medical conditions and situations offer many patients a challenging pill to swallow, their mental health is prone to decline. However, using behavioral psychologists within treatment centers, patients are able to find effective strategies to find peace, leading to greater medical success.
However, this field tends to lag behind more quantifiable healthcare. By innovating in the area, the care can be spread to more patients and more accessible in the long term.
Research local psychological support in your area to find a provider near you!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen in to learn:
How a behavioral psychologist helps during medical crises
Why more treatment centers do not have embedded mental health support
How the field can be innovated from the inside
Samina Ahmed, an Assistant Professor at the CWRU School of Medicine, shares her work assisting patients in finding mental peace and clarity while facing challenging situations.
Since many medical conditions and situations offer many patients a challenging pill to swallow, their mental health is prone to decline. However, using behavioral psychologists within treatment centers, patients are able to find effective strategies to find peace, leading to greater medical success.
However, this field tends to lag behind more quantifiable healthcare. By innovating in the area, the care can be spread to more patients and more accessible in the long term.
Research local psychological support in your area to find a provider near you!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.