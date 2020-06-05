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ANONYMOUS RESPONDS TO DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD (VIDEO)
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241 views • June 05, 2020
Whether a planned, False Flag HOAX event using Crisis Actors with a faked death, or a real, full-on Police Brutality and death, if you are going to Protest and Riot, PLEASE FOCUS YOUR ANGER AGAINST THE ESTABLISHMENT CONSISTING OF FALSE AUTHORITIES, NOT EACH OTHER . Anonymous posted this video on 06/01/20, which is the day after George was murdered. This video has been deleted a few times from YouTube, so I am posting copies to Bitchute and Brighteon which are both non-censorship video posting sites. YouTube is owned by Google, and Google is a Freemason creation set-up for monitoring and blocking The Truth Movement. To add more credibility to their actions, Anonymous recently hacked and DDossed the website for the Minneapolis Police Department, before it was evacuated by the police and burned down. It appears the cops actually lit their own building on fire, before they left the building. Once again, 'Q' and Qanon are not part of Anonymous. Anonymous has always been both ANARCHISTS AND AGNOSTICS FOR FREEDOM while Q is a new PsyOp group that came out in 2018, and is falsely claiming to be Anonymous. The definition of ANARCHY is NO GODS, NO RULERS, NO MASTERS, and NO SLAVES. All Truthers and Conscious Beings are ANARCHISTS BY DEFAULT, while the PATRIOTS, MAGA & ANTIFA are the politically brainwashed IDIOTS!!!! I have been saying all along, Q, QANON, Statists and Patriots are the Conservative, Nazis, and Fascists; while at the same time, Antifa is the Liberal, LGBTQP, Statists, Socialists and Communists. Q (aka Qanon) is both Political (Republicans) and Religious (Christians) groups pushing for continued CITIZENSHIP SLAVERY. Politics and Religions are two of the 4 Sources of Disinformation which ALWAYS LIE TO THE PEOPLE. When Democrats are in power Patriots are terrorists, and when Republicans are in power Antifa are terrorists. Wake Up people the WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE, and ALWAYS has been. Governments are committing the WAR OF TERROR against humans. The governments are the ONLY terrorists. Back in the day, Anonymous was listed as a terrorist group, and they have ALWAYS been FREEDOM FIGHTERS, not terrorists. Anonymous pushes the NON-AGGRESSION PRINCIPLE where violence is not tolerated except in cases of SELF-DEFENSE. People have the RIGHT to overthrow any government that does not protect their FREEDOMS. Enjoy the message, and hopefully more people will keep Waking Up!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Neal Fox on The Real Neal Fox
https://www.therealnealfox.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Neal Fox on The Real Neal Fox
https://www.therealnealfox.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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