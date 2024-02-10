Create New Account
Dr Mike Yeadon comments Extermination by #midazolam
Fritjof Persson
Published 19 hours ago

Andrew Bridgen MP

-"There are some coroners Inquests into this matter coming to court soon. They will be crucial in getting to the truth about NG163."


Why hasn't Dr Mike Yeadon ever been sued for saying "the state used midazolam to terminate lives"; "Excess Deaths due to midazolam"? 


