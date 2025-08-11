SEX TRAFFICKING VICTIM 🔞 REPORTS THAT JEFFREY EPSTEIN IS STILL ALIVE AND WAS SIGHTED IN FLORIDA❗

Reposting the verbiage from KAITLIN BENNETT BANNED FROM ANOTHER FARMERS MARKET 🚫 BUT WE CAN'T ARREST THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗:





When we abdicated our responsibility to safeguard our own communities, we allowed the concept of UNTOUCHABLES to be created





Cops are purposefully stationed outside of their neighborhoods; VfB posits that there are two main reasons:





The first is that they have no stake in a neighborhood that doesn't belong to them; they will not and cannot know the denizens of the foreign neighborhood personally;





Second is that as a result of the first, this allows for a TWO-TIERED SOCIETY, in which some are placed ABOVE THE LAW





Shadow of Ezra - A s*x trafficking survivor told Ryan Matta (@RyanMattaMedia) she was informed that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive, saying her trafficker claimed they are untouchable.





She claims she saw Epstein in public in Florida after his reported “suicide.”





Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1954750553814085984