SEX TRAFFICKING VICTIM 🔞 REPORTS THAT JEFFREY EPSTEIN IS STILL ALIVE AND WAS SIGHTED IN FLORIDA❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
50 views • 1 day ago

Reposting the verbiage from KAITLIN BENNETT BANNED FROM ANOTHER FARMERS MARKET 🚫 BUT WE CAN'T ARREST THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗:


When we abdicated our responsibility to safeguard our own communities, we allowed the concept of UNTOUCHABLES to be created


Cops are purposefully stationed outside of their neighborhoods; VfB posits that there are two main reasons:


The first is that they have no stake in a neighborhood that doesn't belong to them; they will not and cannot know the denizens of the foreign neighborhood personally;


Second is that as a result of the first, this allows for a TWO-TIERED SOCIETY, in which some are placed ABOVE THE LAW


Shadow of Ezra - A s*x trafficking survivor told Ryan Matta (@RyanMattaMedia) she was informed that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive, saying her trafficker claimed they are untouchable.


She claims she saw Epstein in public in Florida after his reported “suicide.”


Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1954750553814085984

jeffrey epsteinryan mattasex trafficking victimfaked suicidesighted in florida
