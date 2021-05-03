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The Wars we're battling in 4D Collectively. Our Subconscious knows the TRUTH. More Space Anomalies
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13 views • May 03, 2021
Your Time To Shine Online
This is when you the audience get to share your experience/s with Jo. If you have had a dream, download, vision, 5D being or ET experience I am opening up to one person a fortnight to share with the collective.
It is important to me that we normalise these experiences. The extraordinary is actually very ordinary and most of the population have experienced some kind of paranormal event in their lifetime.
What I am looking for is messages and experiences for the collective be it in a vision, dream, meditation, NDE, OBE.
Elizabeth has kindly shared her experience about meeting Mark Atwood in a meditation when she had never met him before or seen him online.
She also had some beautiful downloads for the collective.
Her story inspired me and I hope it inspires you too.
We are all magical, magnificent, sentient, awesome beings.
You can follow Jo on facebook
JoJo Spark.
This is when you the audience get to share your experience/s with Jo. If you have had a dream, download, vision, 5D being or ET experience I am opening up to one person a fortnight to share with the collective.
It is important to me that we normalise these experiences. The extraordinary is actually very ordinary and most of the population have experienced some kind of paranormal event in their lifetime.
What I am looking for is messages and experiences for the collective be it in a vision, dream, meditation, NDE, OBE.
Elizabeth has kindly shared her experience about meeting Mark Atwood in a meditation when she had never met him before or seen him online.
She also had some beautiful downloads for the collective.
Her story inspired me and I hope it inspires you too.
We are all magical, magnificent, sentient, awesome beings.
You can follow Jo on facebook
JoJo Spark.
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