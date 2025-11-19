The Coup and Hillary Clinton Bribe Setup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Byrne reveals he was directed by US intelligence to set up Hillary Clinton. The mission: arrange a meeting where she would accept an $18M bribe. The goal? To give Barack Obama a "Bunsen burner" of control over her potential presidency, ensuring she would be managed for eight years before a Michelle Obama run.
#TheCoup #HillaryClinton #PatrickByrne #DangerClose #DeepState
